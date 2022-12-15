Escambia County Extends Deadline For Children’s Services Council Applicants

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has extended the deadline for applications from county residents to serve on the Children’s Services Council (CSC).

The new deadline to apply is December 29, 2022, by 5 p.m.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children Services Council to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust of Escambia County will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

The CSC is responsible for assessing the needs of the children in the county and developing a strategic plan for addressing unmet needs, which must then be submitted to the Board. The CSC, like the county, must also go through the process of adopting a millage rate and budget in accordance with Florida’s Truth In Millage (TRIM) Act, and the CSC must submit an annual report to the Board as required by Florida law.

Applications are available online at MyEscambia.com or in person at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, located at 221 Palafox Place, 4th floor. The application consists of several parts: an Escambia County CSC application, a questionnaire for Gubernatorial Appointments and an optional resume. Both applications must be completed and submitted together to be considered for an appointment.

Resumes and both applications may also be submitted via email to boardapply@myescambia.com or by mail to:

Jose Gochez, Program Coordinator

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

P.O. Box 1591

Pensacola, FL 3250

To be considered for the CSC, Florida Statute criteria include the requirement that nominees have been residents of Escambia County for the previous 24-month period and are willing to submit an annual Statement of Financial Interests Form. Florida Statutes also require that gubernatorial appointments are representative of the demographic diversity of the county’s population.

The Board of County Commissioners will nominate six applicants to be submitted to the Governor for review and potential appointment. Following the Board’s selection, the County Administrator will then send a letter to the Governor and the Governor’s Appointments Office with the list of six nominees to be considered for appointment to the CSC. All of candidates will be notified of their nomination. In accordance with Florida Statutes, the Governor then has 45 days to make a selection or request a new list of candidates.