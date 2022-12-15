Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Adoption Specials Through December

December 15, 2022

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special now through December 31.

Anyone looking to adopt will be able to take home a cat or kitten for $10, or a dog or puppy for $25. Escambia County residents are required to pay a separate $11 licensing fee at the time of adoption. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations.

“Sending a pet home with its forever family during the holidays can be an incredible experience for the animal and the family,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We hope you will open up your home to a pet for the holidays and beyond. If you can’t adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer this holiday season and help make a difference in the life of an animal.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. It is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 