Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Adoption Specials Through December

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special now through December 31.

Anyone looking to adopt will be able to take home a cat or kitten for $10, or a dog or puppy for $25. Escambia County residents are required to pay a separate $11 licensing fee at the time of adoption. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations.

“Sending a pet home with its forever family during the holidays can be an incredible experience for the animal and the family,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We hope you will open up your home to a pet for the holidays and beyond. If you can’t adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer this holiday season and help make a difference in the life of an animal.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. It is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.