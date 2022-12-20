Cold Rain, Maybe A Thunderstorm For Your Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.