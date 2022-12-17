Slight Chance Of Saturday Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. High near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.