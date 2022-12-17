Slight Chance Of Saturday Showers
December 17, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. High near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
