Cantonment Man Charged With Trafficking Oxycodone After Seat Belt Traffic Stop

December 11, 2022

A Cantonment man has been charged with drug trafficking after an Escambia County traffic stop.

Samuel Lee Purifoy, Jr., 31, was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of marijuana over 20 grams, both felonies.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Purifoy’s vehicle on Fairfield Drive after observing him driving without a seat belt. Purifoy smelled strongly of marijanan and appeared to be under the influence of marijuan, according to an arrest report.

A search of his vehicle uncovered marijuana and  86.3 grams of oxycodone in the vehicle, and $1,710 in cash was in his pocket, the report states.

Purifoy was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $27,500 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 