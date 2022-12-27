AAA Predicting 6.3 Million Floridians Are Traveling For The Holidays

Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 6.3 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. That’s an increase of nearly 108,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Florida.

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”

In Florida, nearly 5.8 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s 110,000 more than last year and a 2% increase from 2019.

The most congested days on the road are forecast to be December 27 and 28, and on Monday, January 2.