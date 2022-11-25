What You Need To Know: Northview Hosts Chipley In 1R Regional Final Tonight

It’s the battle of the unbeatens tonight as the Northview Chiefs will host the Chipley Tigers in the 1R regional finals.

The Chiefs (11-0) are coming off a 34-26 win over Holmes County last week while Chipley defeated Baker 39-20.

Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium, Northview HS

Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium, Northview HS Tickets: $8, plus service fee. All tickets must be purchased through Gofan.co. Mobile device only; no printed tickets. Only FHSAA state series passes will be accepted.

$8, plus service fee. Parking: Donation. Arrive early for the best locations.

Donation. Arrive early for the best locations. Weather: Comfortably cool, slight (<10%) chance of a lingering shower. Kickoff about 61 degrees, dropping to about 59 degrees by the end of the game. Light wind from the northwest.

Northview has averaged 44.55 points per game this season, while Chipley has averaged 35.4. The Chiefs have averaged 404.3 total yards per game (282.2 rushing, 122.1 passing), while Chipley has averaged 387.4 (197.5 rushing, 189.9 passing).

Players to watch:

Northview: #6 Jamarkus Jefferson with 175 yards rushing, 200 total yards, and 21.5 average points per game; #4 Kaden Odom with 122.1 passing yards per game; #24 Luke Bridges with 8.3 tackles per game; #55 John Michael Ward with 70 pancake blocks and 0.5 sacks per game.

Chipley: #20 Khaiden Kennedy 132.6 yards rushing and 10.9 ponts per game; #11 Neal Adamss with 158.6 passing yards per game; #19 Neal Overstreet with 7.2 tackles per game.

With a win Friday night in the regional finals, the Chiefs should host the winner of tonight’s Blountstown (8-4) at Sneads (11-0) game in Final Four action on Friday, December 2.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.