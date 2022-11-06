Walnut Hill VFD Honors Firefighters, Community Members During Fish Fry (With Photo Gallery)

November 6, 2022

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department honored members of the community and the department during their 50th annual fish fry Saturday.

Andrew Peters was named Firefighter of the Year, an award chosen by his fellow firefighters. A.J. B was named Officer of the Year and recognized for his service to the department.

Melvin Iutzi and Sandra Iutzi received the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Community Service Award for outstanding and dedicated service to the community.

There were 777 catfish or grilled chicken plates sold. Plates included a choice of grilled catfish, fried catfish or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread and homemade desserts. Proceeds will be used to provide assistance to displaced fire victims in the area.

Door prizes were awarded throughout the event, and there was also a blood drive.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 