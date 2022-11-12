Turning Colder, Lows In The 30s For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: A less than 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.