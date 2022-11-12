Turning Colder, Lows In The 30s For The Weekend

November 12, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: A less than 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 