Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Is Now A Staggering $1.2 Billion

The prize in tonight’s Powerball has soared to a massive $1.2 billion.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $596.7 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 37 times since the August 6 drawing.