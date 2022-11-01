Tate High School Names 2023 Hall Of Fame Members

The Tate High School Senior Class of 2023 Hall of Fame members have been announced.

They are:

Ashley Abney

Ellee Adams

McKenzie Alfred

Landry Bellard

Frederick Benjamin

Lavarion Blanton

Chloe Cole

Ava Claire Culbertson

Landen George

Savannah Guilford

Adriana Guthrie

Adyson Illian

Rebekah Kelly

Nathan Killingsworth

Erica Langton

Avery Leventhal

Baylor Locke

Ryleigh Maxwell

Aidan McKinney

Paige McKinney

Drew Reaves

Ilyas “Michael” Sardar

Margaret Shaffer

Caiden Stone

Cara Willis

NorthEscambia.com photo.