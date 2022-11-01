Tate High School Names 2023 Hall Of Fame Members
November 1, 2022
The Tate High School Senior Class of 2023 Hall of Fame members have been announced.
They are:
- Ashley Abney
- Ellee Adams
- McKenzie Alfred
- Landry Bellard
- Frederick Benjamin
- Lavarion Blanton
- Chloe Cole
- Ava Claire Culbertson
- Landen George
- Savannah Guilford
- Adriana Guthrie
- Adyson Illian
- Rebekah Kelly
- Nathan Killingsworth
- Erica Langton
- Avery Leventhal
- Baylor Locke
- Ryleigh Maxwell
- Aidan McKinney
- Paige McKinney
- Drew Reaves
- Ilyas “Michael” Sardar
- Margaret Shaffer
- Caiden Stone
- Cara Willis
NorthEscambia.com photo.
