Sunny Today, Rain Late Monday Night Into Tuesday

November 14, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 49. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 