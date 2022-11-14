Sunny Today, Rain Late Monday Night Into Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 49. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.