Sunny Today, Rain Late Monday Night Into Tuesday
November 14, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 49. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
