Sunny, Near 80 For Veterans Day; Cooling Over The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.