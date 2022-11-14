Operation Christmas Child Collections This Week At Highland Baptist

Highland Baptist Church in Molino is an Operation Christmas Child collection site.

The collection date are Monday, November 14 through Monday, November 21.

Churches can drop off their OCC boxes during the times below for them to be packed for processing.

Monday, Nov. 14 – 1:30 – 3:30p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 – 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21 – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The church is located at 6420 Highway 95A North in Molino. For more information, contact the church office at (850) 587-5174.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox! In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.