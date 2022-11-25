Most Local Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

November 25, 2022

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Escambia County

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments
  • West Florida Public Libraries – all locations
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Escambia County notes:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open on Friday.
  • ECAT buses will have regular service on Friday.
  • ECAT’s UWF campus and express trolleys will not run Friday. UWF express trolleys will resume service Saturday, Nov. 26, and campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Nov. 28.
  • West Florida Public Libraries will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26
  • The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26.

Town of Century

  • All Town of Century offices and services are closed on Friday. There is not change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

  • ECUA business offices are closed on Friday. All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 24, or Friday, Nov. 25 will be made one day later, on Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26, respectively. There are no changes to the schedule for commercial services scheduled on Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, November 26.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 