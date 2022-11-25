Most Local Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Escambia County

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments

West Florida Public Libraries – all locations

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Escambia County notes:

The Perdido Landfill will be open on Friday.

ECAT buses will have regular service on Friday.

ECAT’s UWF campus and express trolleys will not run Friday. UWF express trolleys will resume service Saturday, Nov. 26, and campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Nov. 28.

West Florida Public Libraries will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26

The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26.

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices and services are closed on Friday. There is not change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority