Most Local Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday
November 25, 2022
Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Escambia County
The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments
- West Florida Public Libraries – all locations
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- ECAT administrative offices and customer service
Escambia County notes:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open on Friday.
- ECAT buses will have regular service on Friday.
- ECAT’s UWF campus and express trolleys will not run Friday. UWF express trolleys will resume service Saturday, Nov. 26, and campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Nov. 28.
- West Florida Public Libraries will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26
- The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 26.
Town of Century
- All Town of Century offices and services are closed on Friday. There is not change to trash collection.
Emerald Coast Utilities Authority
- ECUA business offices are closed on Friday. All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Thursday, Nov. 24, or Friday, Nov. 25 will be made one day later, on Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26, respectively. There are no changes to the schedule for commercial services scheduled on Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, November 26.
