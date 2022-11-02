Man Arrested In Atmore Extradited, Charged With Attempted Murder In Escambia, Florida

A Pensacola man arrested last week in Atmore for domestic violence has been extradited back to Escambia County and charged with attempted murder.

Atmore Police responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue October 18 where a woman told them that her boyfriend, 38-year old Jason Wayne Coleman, struck her and grabbed her by the neck. Officers said she suffered scratches on her neck and arms.

After Coleman was taken into custody, officers found that he was wanted for attempted murder by the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail Tuesday afternoon without bond on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman was wanted for a September 25 shooting on Rampart Way. An adult male was found outside a home with a single gunshot wound about 2:30 a.m. The victim in that shooting survived.

Atmore Police charged Coleman with domestic violence third degree.