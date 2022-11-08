It’s Election Day. Here Are Quick Tips To Know Before Heading To The Polls.
November 8, 2022
Today is 2022 General Election, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Here are some voting tips, from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford:
- Several polling locations have changed since the 2020 elections. For a list of the changes, click here.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters.
- Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.
- All ballots have contests on both sides – front and back.
- Registration books closed on October 11. New registrations for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, it is requested that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.
- “Over-the-counter” vote-by-mail ballots can be picked up by voters (or their designees) in the SOE office on Monday. Affidavits are required.
- Early voting ended Saturday, November 5, and early voting sites will not be open on Election Day. If you have not yet voted and did not request a vote-by-mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
