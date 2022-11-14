Illegal Farm Worker Charged With Sexual Assault Of 11-Year Old In Walnut Hill

A former Walnut Hill farm worker is now in the Escambia County Jail, charged with the sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12 in a case that led to an Amber Alert back in July.

Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz, 43, was extradited from Laredo, Texas. If he is convicted as charged, he faces a maximum of the death penalty or a minimum of life in prison.

On July 28, an 11-year old girl was discovered missing from a home on Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill. Simmons said she was first believed to be in the company of Manriquez-Ortiz based on a note that was left behind and his relationship with her.

About two weeks prior, she was seen kissing Manriquez-Ortiz on the lips. He was employed by Steve’s Catfish Farm and she frequently went to the business, according to an arrest report. He was fired and given a ride to Atlanta, Georgia.

The father told NorthEscambia.com and investigators that he found a cut screen on their Walnut Hill home, and the girl was missing. She left a note behind indicating that she would be with Brijido-Ortez. According to an arrest report, she placed a call to Manriquez-Ortiz at 9:45 p.m. on July 27, and sexually explicit texts and photographs were sent back and forth between the victim and Manriquez-Ortiz.

A security camera at the Escambia Grain elevator nearly across the street recorded a white vehicle pulling into the victim’s home at 10:08 p.m. on July 27.

An Amber Alert was issued the following morning when the girl was found missing. Manriquez-Ortiz was located in Laredo, Texas, and questioned at the FBI office in Laredo. He remained in custody there until his extradition back to Escambia County.

The girl was located by law enforcement in Foley, Alabama, in a white truck that was previously reported stolen by Steve’s Catfish Farm. The victim was interviewed at Gulf Coast Kid’s House, The details of that interview were redacted from the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office report, but it states that Manriquez-Ortiz and the victim had sexual intercourse.

Manriquez-Ortiz is a Mexican citizen and illegally remained in the United States after his work visa expired in 2020.

Pictured inset: The victim’s father showed NorthEscambia.com this window with a cut screen where he said his 11-year old daughter left their home with 43-year old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.