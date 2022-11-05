High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 41, Bay 6 [Story, photos...]

Washington 36, Tate 20 [Story, photos...]

West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7

Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10

Escambia 35, Pensacola High 6

Milton 56, Godby 32

Niceville 35, Navarre 14

Pace 48, Hollis Christian Academy 0

Byes: Pensacola Catholic, Pine Forest

ALABAMA – Playoffs

Chambers Academy 56, Escambia Academy 12

T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Academy 7

W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13

Pictured: Northview Chiefs quarterback Kaden Odom hands off to Jamarkus Jefferson Friday night as the Chiefs routed Bay, 41-6. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.