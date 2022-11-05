High School Football Scoreboard
November 5, 2022
Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 41, Bay 6 [Story, photos...]
- Washington 36, Tate 20 [Story, photos...]
- West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7
- Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10
- Escambia 35, Pensacola High 6
- Milton 56, Godby 32
- Niceville 35, Navarre 14
- Pace 48, Hollis Christian Academy 0
- Byes: Pensacola Catholic, Pine Forest
ALABAMA – Playoffs
- Chambers Academy 56, Escambia Academy 12
- T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Academy 7
- W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13
Pictured: Northview Chiefs quarterback Kaden Odom hands off to Jamarkus Jefferson Friday night as the Chiefs routed Bay, 41-6. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
