High School Football Scoreboard

November 5, 2022

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 41, Bay 6 [Story, photos...]
  • Washington 36, Tate 20 [Story, photos...]
  • West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7
  • Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10
  • Escambia 35, Pensacola High 6
  • Milton 56, Godby 32
  • Niceville 35, Navarre 14
  • Pace 48, Hollis Christian Academy 0
  • Byes: Pensacola Catholic, Pine Forest

ALABAMA – Playoffs

  • Chambers Academy 56, Escambia Academy 12
  • T.R. Miller 41, Montgomery Academy 7
  • W.S. Neal 27, Opp 13

Pictured: Northview Chiefs quarterback Kaden Odom hands off to Jamarkus Jefferson Friday night as the Chiefs routed Bay, 41-6. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

