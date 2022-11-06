Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – The $1.5 million safety improvement project is complete. The project began in spring 2022 and included milling and resurfacing and applying an anti-skid surface to the ramps, adding audible edge lines along the outside edges of the ramps, installing raised rumble strips across the I-110 northbound to I-10 eastbound travel lanes, reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound, and improving guardrail, signage, and pavement markings.

· Barrancas Avenue Routine Maintenance from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Barrancas Avenue, between Manchester Street and the Bayou Chico Bridge, Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12. The closures will allow crews to perform final work list items.

East Nine Mile Road. (U.S. 90A) from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will now share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

Santa Rosa County:

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.