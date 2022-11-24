Happy Thanksgiving! Chance Of Rain This Afternoon, Rain Likely Tonight

November 24, 2022

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

