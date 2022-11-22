Former Santa Rosa Sheriff Lieutenant Gets Federal Prison For Lying To FBI

A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for lying to the FBI.

Scott Haines will spend one year plus one day in federal prison followed by one year probation.

Haines pleaded guilty in federal court to making material false statements to the FBI during the course of its investigation

In federal court, Haines admitted that he became personally involved in the real property management and finances of an elderly woman in Santa Rosa County and deposited rental payments from tenants of the elderly woman into his own bank account without authority to do so. When confronted by the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Haines made material false statements regarding his involvement with the rental properties, the depositing of rental payments into his personal account, and his knowledge and involvement.

In state court, Haines admitted to his personal misuse of the National Crime Information Center database utilized by law enforcement officers and analysts for official purposes.

Haines was demoted from captain to lieutenant following a 2020 sexual harassment investigation. He retired last year after an internal affairs investigation.

Photo: Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Under Florida law, Haines’ mugshot was exempt from release.