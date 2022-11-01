Escambia Property Tax Bills Are In The Mail. Here’s How You Can Get A Discount.

The collection of 2022 real estate and tangible personal property taxes begins today, November 1. The bills were mailed on Monday.

This year’s rolls include 182,129 accounts totaling over $386 million, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

Discounts are available for early payments:

November payments are discounted 4%

December payments are discounted 3%

January payments are discounted 2%

February payments are discounted 1%

March payments receive no discount, and the gross amount is due by close of business on March 31, 2023. Any payment made April 1 and after is considered delinquent and will be assessed a penalty.

Help is available for those taxpayers who may need to make partial payments. If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:

Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill, online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or available at the tax collector’s office) with initial partial payment.

Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only between November 1 and March 31.

No discount allowed for partial payments.

A $10 processing fee is deducted from each partial payment.

partial payment. Partial payments are not accepted after March 31, and any remaining balance as of April 1 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.

Lunsford encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the Tax Payment Installment Plan. By utilizing this plan, taxpayers make four quarterly payments instead of one lump sum payment. Each quarterly bill will receive a different discount for early payment. The quarterly payments are due by the last day of June, September, December, and March. The payment plan application deadline for 2023 property taxes is April 30, 2023.

Property owners can apply online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

“The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time,” Lunsford said.