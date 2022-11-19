Northview Chiefs Beat Holmes County 34-26 In 1R Regional Semifinal (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs improved to 11-0 Friday night with a 34-26 win over Holmes County in a FHSAA Region 1-1R semi-final game on a cold night in Bratt.



“Hats off to Holmes County. They did an excellent job,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “I told their coach that. They did a great job on both sides of the ball; they gave us some trouble all game long. We struggled to be who we are, and that’s something we’ve got to look at this weekend and get it fixed.”

Northview quarterback Kaden Odom led the Chiefs with four touchdowns — a 75-yard kickoff return plus TD runs of 5-yards, 32-yards and 19-yards. Jamarkus Jefferson also added a touchdown from one-yard out.

Next Friday night, Northview will host Chipley (11-0) at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt. Chipley is coming off a 33-20 win over Baker this week.

“We’ve got a tough team coming in here. We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to play better than that. We just weren’t ready. That’s my fault, and that’s on me.”

“We just got to do better. We got to get on both sides, the ball better.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.