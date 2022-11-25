Chance Of Friday Showers And Maybe A Storm; Rain Clearing Tonight

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.