Chance Of Friday Showers And Maybe A Storm; Rain Clearing Tonight

November 25, 2022

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 