Cantonment Woman Charged With Battery of Two People Over Age 65

November 14, 2022

A Cantonment woman is accused of the battery of two people over age 65.

Wendy Jean Allen, 52, was charged with two counts of felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older in a domestic violence situation.

Allen stands accused of hitting her 69-year old mother in the face with a purse after the two got into an argument over a cell phone. Allen allegedly snatched the cell phone out of the victim’s hand before striking her with the purse.

Her 66-year old stepfather then attempted to make Allen leave the residence at which time Allen grabbed him by the shirt, according to an arrest report.

Allen’s mother had blood on her face at a cut on her finger, deputies said.

Allen remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond due to a probation violation charge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 