Cantonment Woman Charged With Battery of Two People Over Age 65

A Cantonment woman is accused of the battery of two people over age 65.

Wendy Jean Allen, 52, was charged with two counts of felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older in a domestic violence situation.

Allen stands accused of hitting her 69-year old mother in the face with a purse after the two got into an argument over a cell phone. Allen allegedly snatched the cell phone out of the victim’s hand before striking her with the purse.

Her 66-year old stepfather then attempted to make Allen leave the residence at which time Allen grabbed him by the shirt, according to an arrest report.

Allen’s mother had blood on her face at a cut on her finger, deputies said.

Allen remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond due to a probation violation charge.