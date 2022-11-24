Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For About 1,500 People (With Photo Gallery)

About 1,500 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a turkey meal to 353 families in the North Escambia area. The recipients were chosen with the help of local school guidance counselors who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at St. Luke United Methodist Church to help package the meals for delivery.

The club fed just six families during their first event 10 years ago. Three years ago, that number was at 260, two years ago it was 325, and last year it was 343 families. To date, Cantonment Rotary estimates the project has delivered meals to over 2,100 families, feeding 7,500 people.

