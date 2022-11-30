Boil Water Notice Notice Area Of Highway 29 Between Quintette, Pinoak

A broken water main at Highway 29 and Hazzard Lane has led to a boil water notice for some Cottage Hill Water Works customers.

All Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Hazzard Lane and on Highway 29 from Quintette Road south to Pineoak Lane are under a precautionary boil water notice until further notice.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.