10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Tuesday Afternoon In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a drive-thru 10,000 pound food giveaway Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

