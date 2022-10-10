Week Begins Sunny; Cold Front Brings Rain Chance By Wednesday

October 10, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 