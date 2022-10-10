Week Begins Sunny; Cold Front Brings Rain Chance By Wednesday
October 10, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
