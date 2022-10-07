Tonight’s High School Schedule, And Thursday Night Scores

Here is this week’s football schedule and Thursday night scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at West Florida

Northview at Blountstown (7 pm, tickets sold at the gate)

Baker at Jay

Niceville at Pine Forest

Pensacola High at Pace

Washington at Godby

THURSDAY

Navarre 38, Mosley 35

Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Pickens Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Flomaton

Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.