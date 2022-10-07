Tonight’s High School Schedule, And Thursday Night Scores
October 7, 2022
Here is this week’s football schedule and Thursday night scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate at West Florida
- Northview at Blountstown (7 pm, tickets sold at the gate)
- Baker at Jay
- Niceville at Pine Forest
- Pensacola High at Pace
- Washington at Godby
THURSDAY
- Navarre 38, Mosley 35
- Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Pickens Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Flomaton
Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
