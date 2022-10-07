Tonight’s High School Schedule, And Thursday Night Scores

October 7, 2022

Here is this week’s football schedule and Thursday night scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate at West Florida
  • Northview at Blountstown (7 pm, tickets sold at the gate)
  • Baker at Jay
  • Niceville at Pine Forest
  • Pensacola High at Pace
  • Washington at Godby

THURSDAY

  • Navarre 38,  Mosley 35
  • Pensacola Catholic 38, Gulf Breeze 17

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Pickens Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at T.R. Miller
  • W.S. Neal at Flomaton

Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

