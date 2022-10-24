Tate High Names Homecoming Queen And Her Court (With Photo Gallery)

Friday night, Tate High School named Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred. First runner-up to the queen was Savannah Guilford, and second runner-up was Emily Brabner.

For a photo gallery of the Queen and King, the complete girls’ homecoming court and the boys’ court, click or tap here.

Members of the Tate High School 2022 Homecoming Court are:

Seniors

McKenzie Alfred

Trinity Blackwell

Emily Brabner

Ansli Brown

Kiersten Crooke

Savannah Guilford

Adyson Illian

Aspen Meadows

Taylor Whalen

Anna Whetzel

Brooklyn Wilcox

Senior Boys

(King will be announced Saturday night at dance)

Ian DeLay

Jace Fryman

Ethan Harper

Nathan Killingsworth

Rilee Lowery

Tristin Lynn

Ethan McAnally

Aidan McKinney

Jacob McLemore

Drew Reaves

Jamil Sardar

Juniors

Taylor Fitzgerald

Reese Forehand

Lexi Nelson

Ella Parker

Alicen Ray

Delaney Weaver

Sophomores

Brooke Alvare

Faith Etheridge

Carlyn Ham

Hailey Locke

Jasmine Stainger

Savanna Wadsworth

Freshmen

Jordyn Banks

Payten Burdette

Taylor Dyler

Laciee Glass

Kati Ingram

Aubree Vincent

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.