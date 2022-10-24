Tate High Names Homecoming Queen And Her Court (With Photo Gallery)

October 24, 2022

Friday night, Tate High School named Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred.  First runner-up to the queen was Savannah Guilford, and second runner-up was Emily Brabner.

Members of the Tate High School 2022 Homecoming Court are:

Seniors

  • McKenzie Alfred
  • Trinity Blackwell
  • Emily Brabner
  • Ansli Brown
  • Kiersten Crooke
  • Savannah Guilford
  • Adyson Illian
  • Aspen Meadows
  • Taylor Whalen
  • Anna Whetzel
  • Brooklyn Wilcox

Senior Boys
(King will be announced Saturday night at dance)

  • Ian DeLay
  • Jace Fryman
  • Ethan Harper
  • Nathan Killingsworth
  • Rilee Lowery
  • Tristin Lynn
  • Ethan McAnally
  • Aidan McKinney
  • Jacob McLemore
  • Drew Reaves
  • Jamil Sardar

Juniors

  • Taylor Fitzgerald
  • Reese Forehand
  • Lexi Nelson
  • Ella Parker
  • Alicen Ray
  • Delaney Weaver

Sophomores

  • Brooke Alvare
  • Faith Etheridge
  • Carlyn Ham
  • Hailey Locke
  • Jasmine Stainger
  • Savanna Wadsworth

Freshmen

  • Jordyn Banks
  • Payten Burdette
  • Taylor Dyler
  • Laciee Glass
  • Kati Ingram
  • Aubree Vincent

