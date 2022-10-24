Tate High Names Homecoming Queen And Her Court (With Photo Gallery)
October 24, 2022
Friday night, Tate High School named Homecoming Queen McKenzie Alfred. First runner-up to the queen was Savannah Guilford, and second runner-up was Emily Brabner.
For a photo gallery of the Queen and King, the complete girls’ homecoming court and the boys’ court, click or tap here.
Members of the Tate High School 2022 Homecoming Court are:
Seniors
- McKenzie Alfred
- Trinity Blackwell
- Emily Brabner
- Ansli Brown
- Kiersten Crooke
- Savannah Guilford
- Adyson Illian
- Aspen Meadows
- Taylor Whalen
- Anna Whetzel
- Brooklyn Wilcox
Senior Boys
(King will be announced Saturday night at dance)
- Ian DeLay
- Jace Fryman
- Ethan Harper
- Nathan Killingsworth
- Rilee Lowery
- Tristin Lynn
- Ethan McAnally
- Aidan McKinney
- Jacob McLemore
- Drew Reaves
- Jamil Sardar
Juniors
- Taylor Fitzgerald
- Reese Forehand
- Lexi Nelson
- Ella Parker
- Alicen Ray
- Delaney Weaver
Sophomores
- Brooke Alvare
- Faith Etheridge
- Carlyn Ham
- Hailey Locke
- Jasmine Stainger
- Savanna Wadsworth
Freshmen
- Jordyn Banks
- Payten Burdette
- Taylor Dyler
- Laciee Glass
- Kati Ingram
- Aubree Vincent
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
