Tate Football Field To Be Dedicated As ‘Carl Madison Field’ Friday Night

The football field at Tate High School will be officially dedicated Friday night as the “Carl Madison Field” in honor of the legendary coach that led the Aggies to a 1980 state championship and is one of the all-time winningest high school coaches in the nation.

The event is slated to begin on the field at 6:45 p.m., just before the Aggies take on the Escambia Gators. The ceremony will feature Madison, his female and former players from Tate, Pine Forest, Milton, the former Ernest Ward High, and Jackson (Ala.) Academy.

In addition to winning a state title at Tate, he took the Pine Forest Eagles to two state championships in 1987 and 1988. The 1988 Eagle team was named as national champions by USA Today, and Madison earned the title of the National High School Football Coach of the Year. All in all, he coached at five different Florida High Schools including Ernest Ward, plus three out of state schools.

The Escambia County School Board officially voted to name the field in Madison’s honor in January 2021, and the name took effect immediately.

“Coach Carl Madison taught his players about the game of life, how to compete successfully as a team, and ultimately, how to win,” stated the school board resolution. “His teams were successful in part because of the vision he cast for his players. The fruits of his labor cannot just be measured in the games won, football championships or the players fortunate to earn scholarships, but in the lives of the players, turned men, he coached over the years; men who have established and grown businesses, led corporations, developed into successful high school and college coaches, schoolteachers & administrators, lawyers, community difference makers, charitable leaders and professionals from all walks of life.”

Pictured top: Carl Madison was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in September 2021. Picture below: Carl Madison. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.