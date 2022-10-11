Sunny Today; Rain In The Forecast For Wednesday

October 11, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 