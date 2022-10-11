Sunny Today; Rain In The Forecast For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.