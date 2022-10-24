Sunny Monday; Chance Of Rain Returns For Tuesday

October 24, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

