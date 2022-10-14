Sunny Into The Weekend, Lows Possibly In The Upper 30s Next Week

October 14, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39-42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39-42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

