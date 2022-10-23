Sunny For Now, Small Chance Of Isolated Rain By Tuesday

October 23, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 75.

