Sunny For Now, Small Chance Of Isolated Rain By Tuesday
October 23, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 52.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 75.
Comments