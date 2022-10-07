Sunny And Dry Through The Weekend, Turning A little Bit Cooler Saturday

October 7, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

