Sunny And Dry Through The Weekend, Turning A little Bit Cooler Saturday
October 7, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
