Register Now For Tri-City Children’s Choir; Practice Begins This Week

Registration is underway for the second season of the Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC), a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

TCCC welcomes young singers in grades 1-6 who reside in Century, Flomaton, Jay and the surrounding areas.

The choir will once again be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

Singers will meet weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 until 5:15 p.m from October 6 to December 15 at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. A performance is scheduled for December 16. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs from $15 to $65 per week. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org.

Driver directed the TCCC during their first season this past spring. She taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.

If you need more information, call Driver at (850) 324-6182.

Pictured: A May 2022 by the Tri-City Children’s Choir. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.