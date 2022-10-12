Rain Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.