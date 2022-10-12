Rain Likely For Wednesday

October 12, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 