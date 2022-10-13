Mostly Sunny, Highs In The Low 80s, Lows In The 50s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.