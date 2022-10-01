High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Milton 21, Tate 7 [Story, photos...]

Pine Forest 54, Fort Walton Beach 0

West Florida 50, Walton 29

Jay 25, Destin 6

Escambia 18, Booker T. Washington 15

Pensacola Catholic 35, Pensacola High 8

Gulf Breeze 35, Pace 28

Baker 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 7

Bye: Northview, Navarre

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 38, Hooper Academy 20

Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20

Jackson 49, Escambia County (Atmore) 21

W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill 0

T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3

Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.