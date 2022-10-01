High School Football Scoreboard

October 1, 2022

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Milton 21, Tate 7 [Story, photos...]
  • Pine Forest 54, Fort Walton Beach 0
  • West Florida 50, Walton 29
  • Jay 25, Destin 6
  • Escambia 18, Booker T. Washington 15
  • Pensacola Catholic 35, Pensacola High 8
  • Gulf Breeze 35, Pace 28
  • Baker 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 7
  • Bye: Northview, Navarre

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 38,  Hooper Academy 20
  • Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20
  • Jackson 49, Escambia County (Atmore) 21
  • W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill 0
  • T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3

Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

