High School Football Scoreboard
October 1, 2022
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Milton 21, Tate 7 [Story, photos...]
- Pine Forest 54, Fort Walton Beach 0
- West Florida 50, Walton 29
- Jay 25, Destin 6
- Escambia 18, Booker T. Washington 15
- Pensacola Catholic 35, Pensacola High 8
- Gulf Breeze 35, Pace 28
- Baker 48, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 7
- Bye: Northview, Navarre
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 38, Hooper Academy 20
- Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20
- Jackson 49, Escambia County (Atmore) 21
- W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill 0
- T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3
Pictured: Tate traveled to Milton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
Comments