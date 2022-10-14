Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 14, 2022
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview at Jay
- Tate at Pace
- Pensacola High at West Florida
- Fort Walton Beach at Washington
- Choctaw at Escambia
- Walton at Pensacola Catholic
- Milton at Navarre
- Bye: Pine Forest, Gulf Breeze
- Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Patrician at Escambia Academy
- Bayside Academy at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Flomaton at Mobile Christian
- T.R. Miller at Satsuma
- Thomasville at W.S. Neal
