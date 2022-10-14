Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview at Jay

Tate at Pace

Pensacola High at West Florida

Fort Walton Beach at Washington

Choctaw at Escambia

Walton at Pensacola Catholic

Milton at Navarre

Bye: Pine Forest, Gulf Breeze

Sneads 43, Lighthouse Christian 14 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Patrician at Escambia Academy

Bayside Academy at Escambia County (Atmore)

Flomaton at Mobile Christian

T.R. Miller at Satsuma

Thomasville at W.S. Neal

