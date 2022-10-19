Gonzalez Farm Share Thanksgiving Food Distribution Planned For November 12

Rep. Michelle Salzman, Farm Share and other community partners are sponsoring a Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday, November 12 in Gonzalez.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last (minimum of 300 families) at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

“Feeding the community has been one of our office’s top priorities. The north end of our county has many unique challenges, one being the lack of access to community-based resources. Providing a Thanksgiving meal to our families will be a much-needed blessing this holiday season,” Salzman said.

The food distribution will include fresh food from Farm Share, a donated whole chicken from The Butcher Shoppe, and the traditional holiday sides such as cranberry sauce, corn, stuffing, green beans and more.

The distribution is made possible by partners including Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, Florida Power & Light, International Paper, Tyler Kercher with State Farm, Aaron Erskine, A Foundation for Hope and more.

This Thanksgiving food distribution site will be drive-thru with a designated space for walk-up. Vehicles may line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. To volunteer, call volunteer coordinator Jennifer Harrison at (850) 741-6024 or email Jennifer.Harrison@myfloridahouse.gov.

Pictured: A Farm Share food distribution on July 30 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.