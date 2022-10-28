Friday Night Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview

Escambia at Tate

Pensacola Catholic at West Florida

Booker T. Washington at Pine Forest

Pensacola High at Walton

Jay at Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.)

Pace at Milton

Navarre at Gulf Breeze

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Fort Dale Academy

Marengo at Flomaton

W.S. Neal at T.R. Miller

Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.