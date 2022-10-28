Friday Night Football Schedule
October 28, 2022
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview
- Escambia at Tate
- Pensacola Catholic at West Florida
- Booker T. Washington at Pine Forest
- Pensacola High at Walton
- Jay at Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.)
- Pace at Milton
- Navarre at Gulf Breeze
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Fort Dale Academy
- Marengo at Flomaton
- W.S. Neal at T.R. Miller
Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments