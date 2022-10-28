Friday Night Football Schedule

October 28, 2022

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Northview
  • Escambia at Tate
  • Pensacola Catholic at West Florida
  • Booker T. Washington at Pine Forest
  • Pensacola High at Walton
  • Jay at Blacksher (Uriah, Ala.)
  • Pace at Milton
  • Navarre at Gulf Breeze

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Fort Dale Academy
  • Marengo at Flomaton
  • W.S. Neal at T.R. Miller

Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

