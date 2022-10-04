Over 40,000 Escambia Vote By Mail Ballots Are Now On The Way

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office on Monday began delivering more than 40,000 vote-by-mail ballots to the U.S. Postal Service for the November 8 general election. This is in addition to ballots sent to military and overseas voters last month.

Voters who have requested to vote-by-mail should begin receiving their ballot packages within a week. After completing the ballot, the voter must sign and date the return envelope and return it by mail (postage paid) or deliver it to the elections office or an early voting site during early voting hours beginning October 24. Ballots must be received in the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election day. All vote-by-mail ballots are verified prior to tabulation. Complete voter instructions are included in the vote-by-mail package.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their completed ballot at least one week before the due date.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

