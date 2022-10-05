Dozens Receive License, Registration Services In Century On ‘FLOW’ Bus

October 5, 2022

Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office was back in Century on Tuesday.

According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, the FLOW unit served 28 customers, including eight driver’s licenses and 15 registration transactions.

The event was a partnership between Lunsford and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

The FLOW office in Century on Tuesday was a smaller bus than residents have normally seen; the usual bus was in Fort Myers helping with Hurricane Ian recovery, Lunsford remarked.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 