Dozens Receive License, Registration Services In Century On ‘FLOW’ Bus

Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office was back in Century on Tuesday.

According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, the FLOW unit served 28 customers, including eight driver’s licenses and 15 registration transactions.

The event was a partnership between Lunsford and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

The FLOW office in Century on Tuesday was a smaller bus than residents have normally seen; the usual bus was in Fort Myers helping with Hurricane Ian recovery, Lunsford remarked.

