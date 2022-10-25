Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms

October 25, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

