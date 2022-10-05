Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, Strangulation Of Family Member

A Cantonment man is charged with the battery of a close family member.

Lorenzo McNeal, Jr., 47, was charged with battery and battery by strangulation, both domestic violence related.

McNeal allegedly struck a close relative in the head utilizing his knee and strangling the victim until he was losing his ability to breath, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and McNeal become involved in a physical altercation over a phone and money that had been stolen. according to an arrest report. The victim suffered multiple abrasions and a hematoma on his head.

McNeal also allegedly used a metal pipe to bust the passenger side windows out of a Dodge Avenger, but the owner of the vehicle did not press charges.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,000 bond.