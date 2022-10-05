Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, Strangulation Of Family Member

October 5, 2022

A Cantonment man is charged with the battery of a close family member.

Lorenzo McNeal, Jr., 47, was charged with battery and battery by strangulation, both domestic violence related.

McNeal allegedly struck a close relative in the head utilizing his knee and strangling the victim until he was losing his ability to breath, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and McNeal become involved in a physical altercation over a phone and money that had been stolen. according to an arrest report. The victim suffered multiple abrasions and a hematoma on his head.

McNeal also allegedly used a metal pipe to bust the passenger side windows out of a Dodge Avenger, but the owner of the vehicle did not press charges.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 