Boil Water Notice For West Side Of Hwy 29 From Neal Road To Cantonment Lodge

A water service interruption occurred Monday on the west side of Highway 29 at Harvest Hill Drive.

Cottage Hill Water Works customers along the west side of Highway 29 may have been impacted from Neal Road to Cantonment Lodge Water service was interrupted for repairs.

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.